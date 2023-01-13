‘I’m Asking You Out Right Now’: Actor Andrew Garfield Responds To Frisky Interviewer, ‘You Do Date A Lot Of People’

Andrew Garfield is British?

Amelia Dimoldenberg, a British media personality known for her “Chicken Shop Date” YouTube series, showcased her trademark trolling (as well as her flirting skills) during two separate red carpet interviews with superstar (I still can’t believe he’s) British actor Andrew Garfield.

If you’re not familiar, Dimoldenberg’s “Chicken Shop Date” is quite a popular series on YouTube, which features her taking celebrities such as Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran and Daniel Kaluuya to not-so-flashy chicken joints for, well, “dates.”

The first time Dimoldenberg and Garfield met on the red carpet was in November 2022, when the former got a gig with GQ interviewing celebrities for their Men of the Year Awards. Garfield approached Dimoldenberg at the event to tell her he was a fan, which led to a back-and-forth between the two, which then evolved into Dimoldenberg asking Garfield out on a date on her show and admitting she had a “thing” for his armpits.

“I’m asking you out right now,” Dimoldenberg said, to which Garfield responded, “You do date a lot of people.”

The two then met Jan. 10 on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, but this time, Garfield didn’t seem as enthused, saying, “I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations” and that he was “scared” to see what further hanging out with Dimoldenberg “could turn into.”

It’s clear Dimoldenberg made Garfield feel uncomfortable — mission success!

Romcoms need to strive for this. Try harder. pic.twitter.com/kMYT3Rn5CV — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) January 12, 2023

My biggest takeaway from this entire story is the fact that Andrew Garfield is British. I honestly had no idea.

As a lot of you know, I’m mainly known as the “sports guy” here at the Daily Caller, but my editor is right: my contract does say “Sports and Entertainment Blogger,” so he threw this video at me and asked if I was interested in writing about it. Taking it as an opportunity to begin dabbling in the entertainment world, I decided to go for it.

Originally, I had no idea who Andrew Garfield was. I wasn’t familiar with his actual name, nor am I familiar with the vast majority of the entertainment world at that. If it doesn’t connect to sports (or hip hop), or isn’t some high-profile entertainment news, chances are I don’t know anything about it.

But then my editor told me Garfield was from the movie “The Social Network,” which piqued my interest, and I immediately remembered who he was when I looked him up. I was a huge fan of “The Social Network” when it first came out, so I was game to do this blog after that. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Declares Notre Dame Football As The Worst Fan Base In Sports, And She’s Absolutely Correct)

Great movie by the way. Check it out if you’ve never seen it:

Then I saw the actual clip of the Garfield-Dimoldenberg interview, and realized Garfield was British. I looked over at my wife and said, “He’s British?!”

I was shocked.

Quite frankly, that’s the real story here for me: Andrew Garfield is (bleeping) British!