Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Russell Gage Jr. Tweets Update After Suffering Concussion During Playoff Game

Thank God! My man Russell Gage Jr. appears to be all good.

During the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. was forced to leave the game after he suffered a terrifying injury, but it looks like my man is doing just fine.

During the fourth quarter of the Bucs’ 31-14 loss, Gage had to be carted off the field after Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson slammed him in the neck, bending it in an awkward position. He made an attempt to get up after the play, but could barely move his body, which resulted in trainers rushing out to help him.

Here’s a clip of the play:

Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/by8C6uGE2T — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 17, 2023

After the game, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said that Gage suffered a concussion and that his neck would undergo tests while at the hospital.

We got an update on Tuesday, and it came from the man himself. The 26-year-old said on his Twitter that he is “doing great and in great spirits!” (RELATED: Dalvin Cook’s Time With The Minnesota Vikings Could Be Over Due To The Team Having To Create Cap Space)

My man!

I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!🙏🏾 — Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) January 17, 2023

This whole situation was scary as hell (did you see the fear in Tom Brady’s eyes?), especially after the whole Damar Hamlin incident, but fortunately for Russell Gage Jr., everything is a-okay — and thank God for that. This whole story almost turned into one of those “dark vibe” incidents, but truly … thank the Lord things ended up not being that bad.

See you back on the football field, my man!