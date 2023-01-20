Eli Manning: The Secret To Winning The Super Bowl Is Actually Pretty Simple

New York Giants legend Eli Manning said Friday while on “The Breakfast Club” that the secret to winning the Super Bowl is just about consistency.

Manning was asked to reflect on how he prepared in the past for the playoffs and Super Bowl.

“Just play the way they’ve been playing the last few weeks, that’s protecting the football, running the ball well,” Manning said. “Just step up in the critical moments of the game, the defense got a big stop last week in a two minute drill … keep it a close game and find a way to win in the fourth quarter.”

LISTEN:

“Football players are creatures of habit, and for the last 19 weeks they’ve been doing the same thing every single week and you dont change this week just because its the playoff game, you don’t just say ‘Hey, I’m gonna work harder this week.’ You know, you should’ve been working the same every week,” Manning said. (RELATED: Watch These Glorious Videos Of Eli Manning Swagged Out, Hanging Out With A Rapper In Studio And Taking Shots)

“Do the same things you’ve been doing, the same routines, that’s gonna keep you comfortable, and you keep you loose and keep you, just you know preparing to play your best on Saturday.”

The Giants are slated to play the Eagles on Saturday.