Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre Point-Blank If Biden Is Involved In A ‘Cover-Up’

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday if President Joe Biden is involved in a “cover-up” in connection with the classified documents discovered at his private residence.

The FBI discovered six more documents with classification markings in the president’s Wilmington, Delware, home while conducting a search Friday. The chair of the House Oversight Committee, Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, suggested the discovery of the documents have the components of a “potential cover-up.”

“Is President Biden involved in a cover-up?” Doocy asked.

“We have been very clear here from this administration,” Jean-Pierre replied. “The president has been very clear that he takes this very seriously when it comes to classified information, when it comes to classified documents and that his team has been fully cooperative with this legal matter. Anything else, Peter, and I’m going to be very serious … any other underlying questions that you may have, I would refer you to my colleagues at the White House counsel. I’m going to continue to be prudent, I’m going to continue to be consistent and refer you to any questions you have there.”

The House Oversight Committee has vowed to open an investigation into the documents found in Biden’s residence and has demanded access to donation records and visitor logs from the Penn Biden Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank affiliated with Biden’s vice presidency. The president’s attorneys found roughly 10 classified documents inside an office at the think tank in November 2022 before transferring them over to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A search of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, led to the discovery of more classified documents Dec. 20, Jan. 11 and Jan 12.

Doocy pressed Jean-Pierre on the investigation, asking if there is a “set precedent” for presidential candidates to have their private property searched by FBI agents. (RELATED: Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre How Biden Could Be ‘That Irresponsible’ With Classified Documents)

“When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four-letter word did you use?” Doocy began, causing the press secretary to chuckle.

“Oh my goodness, Peter,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Is there a precedent for people running for president after FBI agents search their sock drawer?” he asked.

“It sounds like you already know the answer to that question,” the press secretary replied.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” he said. “An FBI search of a president’s residence is a big, big deal.”

Without directly answering his question, Jean-Pierre said the president will focus on “continuing to deliver for the American people,” and touted the passages of the Inflation Reduction Act, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act.