Topless, Shoeless Woman Breaks Into Church And Destroys Jesus Statue

A topless, shoeless woman broke into a North Dakota church Tuesday and destroyed a statue of Jesus, police say.

Police responded to a report of a topless woman damaging property at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo around 6:30 p.m., Northern News Now reported. Upon arrival, police spied the woman, identified later as Brittney Marie Reynolds, 35, running across the street barefoot, and moved to detain her, the outlet reported.

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral for a topless woman damaging property.

In security footage obtained from the church, police witnessed Reynolds entering the church, knocking over a potted plant, and before she approached a large Jesus statue on the wall, Northern News reported. Police say the video shows Reynolds ripping the statue off the wall and smashing it on the floor before exiting the church, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Drunken Man Slices Neck On Angel’s Sword While Allegedly Trying To Steal Statue From Catholic Church)

Though church official Monsignor Joseph Goering was not certain of the cost of the damaged statue, its worth was estimated to be approximately $11,500 based on comparable statues found online, Northern News Now reported.

Police believe Reynolds was under the influence of narcotics as she was reportedly unable to answer basic questions when police detained her, per Northern News Now. She was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail where she was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday. In addition to property damage, officials also issued a warrant to Reynolds for allegedly assaulting emergency room staff, the outlet stated.