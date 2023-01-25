Bill Barr’s Assessment Of Epstein’s Death Is ‘Transparently Absurd,’ Tucker Carlson Says 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted former Attorney General William Barr Wednesday, claiming Barr’s assessment about the death of Jeffrey Epstein was “transparently absurd.”

“[Barr’s] first reaction, as he recounts in his memoir, was to worry that some people in America might not buy the idea that Jeffrey Epstein had killed himself,” Carlson said. “Quote, ‘No one’s gonna believe it was a suicide,’ Barr fretted to his chief of staff. ‘There will be conspiracy theories all over the place.’ Now, that’s a pretty odd response if you think about it.”

Epstein, a financier, reportedly committed suicide Aug. 9, 2019, while being held in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. (RELATED: Report: Guards Had Not Checked Epstein For Hours Before They Found Him Dead, One Guard Was A Substitute)

A Rasmussen poll conducted in August 2019 found that 42% of respondents believed Epstein was murdered. Epstein’s lawyer described Epstein as being upbeat and optimistic in their last conversation.

Carlson noted that the FBI and Justice Department never issued a report on Epstein’s death, and that many of those involved in the investigation or who were at the Metropolitan Correctional Center at the time of the financier’s reported suicide did not comment when reached for comment, including Barr.

Barr released his memoirs, “One Damn Thing After Another,” in 2022.

WATCH:

“Three and a half years after one of the most widely covered deaths of our time, there is still no answers and there is still no accountability. Why is that?” Carlson asked. “Well, many reasons probably, but one of them is that Washington veteran Bill Barr, the only man in the modern era to serve as attorney general twice, declared the Epstein case closed.”

“What’s amazing in retrospect is that none of these reporters… ever thought to revisit Bill Barr’s assessment of Epstein’s death and measure it against the basic tenets of common sense. If you did that, you saw what Bill Barr said about Jeffrey Epstein was transparently absurd and very obviously dishonest,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board, said. “Barr began by claiming that the medical examiner that conducted Epstein’s autopsy ruled his death a suicide, but that’s not true. The initial cause of death following the autopsy was not suicide but pending, which is to say unclear.”

Carlson noted that the cameras in Epstein’s cell, where he was on suicide watch after a reported July 2019 suicide attempt, were not working, and that the unit Epstein was in couldn’t be entered without an electronic pass. Carlson also pointed out that the intruder would have been seen on camera, and also questioned the nature of Epstein’s injuries.

“These are very basic questions. These are not conspiracy theories. They’re obvious questions, they’re the essential questions in fact, in any legitimate investigation, but apparently, nobody has even tried to answer them,” Carlson said. “We dutifully called the Department of Justice to ask them to explain some of this. They refused on the grounds that there’s ‘an active investigation in progress.’ But that is a lie. There’s no investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s death.”

Barr did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.