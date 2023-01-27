Conor McGregor Gets Hit By Car At Full Speed

Conor McGregor posted shocking video to his own Instagram account Friday, mere moments after he says he was hit by a car at full speed.

The former UFC champion posted a photograph of his bike, tossed on its side in the middle of the road, followed by videos of himself as he panted into the microphone. He also captured recordings of his torn pants and what appeared to be injuries sustained in the accident.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote in the caption of his post. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

McGregor seemingly struggled to compose himself from the shock of being hit by the vehicle, the video shows. A separate clip shows the driver of the vehicle approaching him and apologizing. McGregor can be heard saying, “‘All good man, all good … Don’t worry about it.”

The driver repeatedly says “sorry” as McGregor reassures him it is “all good, all good,” the video shows.

A piece of McGregor’s bike was completely ripped off, and his water bottle appeared to have been tossed a ways down the road. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-5 Funniest MMA Moments, Led By UFC Fighter Mike Perry Hysterically Leaning Into An Epic Musical Fail)

“Could’ve been dead there,” McGregor said. “Jesus Christ.”

McGregor wished the man “safe travels,” but the driver asked if he could assist in transporting the bike.

The UFC star then jumped into the passenger seat and recorded his reaction to the incident as they drove away. The man’s face is visible in the video as he identifies himself as “Nick.”

“God bless, I’m fucken’ still here, thank God, that’s all that matters,” McGregor says before the video cuts.