Group Founded By Gavin Newsom’s Wife Teaches Kids About Gender Roles With Images From Pornhub

The organization founded by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer created a film for middle school students that shows sexually explicit images from Pornhub in order to teach students about gender roles and stereotypes in society.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom is the founder of The Representation Project, a group which claims it is focused on fighting sexism and has distributed its curriculums and films to 11,2000 classrooms, 5,000 schools and 2.6 million students. The organization created a film for public schools and kids ages 15 and up that depict sexually explicit images of nude women from websites such as Pornhub, MassiveCams and BDSM.XXX in order to discuss the harms of such images on young boys. (RELATED: Jennifer Seibel Newsom Asked To Fake An Orgasm During Testimony Against Harvey Weinstein)

The film “The Mask You Live In” is designed to help raise a “healthier generation of boys and young men” by discussing how society has constructed harmful gender stereotypes, the organization website states. The film features scenes from pornographic videos including “two dirty brunettes dominated in the stables” and “girl next door manipulated and sexually dominated by kinky couple” to demonstrate how pornographic material is distributed to boys and can negatively affect relationships and “sexual aggression.”

Other images in the film shown to students display tags on pornography websites like “orgasm,” “domination” and “face fuck,” according to Open the Books. The K-5 curriculum paired with “The Mask You Live In” says that beginning in elementary school, kids begin to “objectify and degrade women.”

In addition, middle school students are taught about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and biological sex using the “gender bread person,” according to “The Mask You Live In” curriculum. The “gender bread person” explains that gender isn’t binary and that while biological sex comes from genitalia, gender identity comes from the head.

The film “The Great American Lie” talks about “systemic inequalities through a unique gender lens” and pairs with a curriculum that teaches students about the causes and consequences of inequality in race and gender, according to the website. An exercise in the curriculum includes a “privilege walk” which asks students to take a step forward if they had the “privilege” of being “a cisgendered man,” “white,” “straight,” “born in the United States” and “studied the culture of [their] ancestors in elementary school.”

Another activity titled “inequality chairs” asks students to sit in chairs in front of the class to demonstrate how the wealth in America is distributed, the curriculum overview showed. The students are asked how they feel about the distribution of wealth in the country and then to come up with a distribution they believe is fair.

“Miss Representation” written and directed by Newsom, describes how the media gives “disparaging portrayals of women and girls” while the curriculum seeks to “shift consciousness against social inequities,” according to the organization website. A video deemed “age appropriate” for the middle school curriculum features images of partially-nude women and a naked woman doll hanging upside down.

The curriculum for middle schoolers provides students with a 10-week plan on how to be an activist including organizing “consumer activism” and creating films about “powerful women in non-traditional roles,” the curriculum showed. Students are encouraged to be a “Miss Representation” rep or ambassador to market and host a screening of the film.

“Create a club or organize a group in your community, school, or place of work to regularly discuss the messaging of Miss Representation,” the curriculum stated.

Newsom has earned nearly $1.5 million in film licenses and the organization made $1.7 million in sales from documentaries the organization created since 2012, according to Open the Books. The organization charges public schools between $49 to $599 to stream the film and purchase the curriculum.

The Representation Project did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

