Kellyanne Conway, Juan Williams Get Into Heated Debate Over Biden, Trump

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Juan Williams and Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway sparred Wednesday about whether Americans are better off under President Joe Biden than they were under former President Donald Trump.

The duo were discussing Biden’s presidential record on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” Conway argued the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” did not have any positive fiscal results for Americans.

“The Inflation Reduction Act, in fact, cut the deficit hugely,” Williams argued. “[Biden’s] cut the deficit more, I think, than any other president going way back.”

“And so what you say is, ‘Wait a minute, what happened under President Trump? Oh, the deficit went up,’ a quarter of the deficit. This upset some people, it’s a fact, a quarter of the deficit caused by President Trump. And that tax cut, that’s spending, tax cuts for the very rich is actual spending that, in fact, accrues to the deficit,” Williams continued.

“Everybody got a tax cut under President Trump,” Conway said. “The Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which didn’t get a single Democratic vote, gave a tax break to everyone. And corporations, individuals, research and development, all the investments in the job creators, job holders and job seekers in this country repatriated trillions of dollars of wealth that was legally parked overseas. People brought it back here.”

“Juan, let’s talk about it,” she continued. “It took you three minutes to mention Donald Trump. I do give you credit. It’s getting better. But since you mentioned him, let’s look at the Gallup poll. The Gallup poll today says 41% of Americans say that they’re not better off under Joe Biden; in fact, 16% say they’re better off. That is the worst indictment of our economy since 2008 and 2009, when we were in true recession. Compared to January 2020, right before the pandemic hit, 59% told Gallup they were better off. Now it’s 16%. I mean, you can’t argue with the numbers if you want to mention the last administration.”

An ABC News/Washington Post poll from Feb. 5 found 41% of respondents said they are worse off now than they were prior to Biden taking office. Sixteen percent of respondents said they are better off under Biden.

“We have very low, historic low, unemployment,” Williams argued. (RELATED: Biden Repeats Big Tax Lie)

“That’s not the metric anymore,” Conway shot back as the two began talking over each another.

“You know why people don’t feel comfortable?” Williams asked. “We had three years of the worst pandemic in our history, and it drove our economy into a pit!”

Host Martha MacCallum then jumped in to say the “curtailing of the pandemic … naturally put many of those people back to jobs. It also increased the tax revenue, which allowed them to bring down the deficit.”

“So it wasn’t any sort of magic economic levers that were pulled by the Biden administration,” MacCallum added. “It was the fact that you had things opening up again.”

The trio continued to debate and talk over one another, arguing about Trump’s role during the pandemic.