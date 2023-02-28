Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Shortstop Gavin Lux For 2023 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop Gavin Lux is expected to miss the entire upcoming 2023 MLB season after tearing his ACL while playing in a spring training game Monday.

Lux had been running around the bases before he suffered the injury and fell to the ground, ESPN reported. Medics helped bring him off the field on a medical cart, and a Tuesday MRI confirmed the shortstop tore his ACL.

Lux is “obviously crushed” by the injury, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the outlet, adding the shortstop’s season-ending injury is “a huge blow” to the team.

The shortstop’s knee appeared to buckle as he was running from second to third base, attempting to avoid a throw. Roberts said Lux heard “something pop” as he tumbled to the dirt, according to ESPN.

Lux is reportedly set to have surgery March 7. Miguel Rojas is slated to take over the shortstop’s position, Roberts continued.

Rojas said he is “working his ass off to get ready for the season to be the everyday shortstop for this team.” The veteran player also said he feels sorry for Lux and that he is “a big part of this club,” ESPN reported.

“I just feel bad for him that he has to go through whatever he’s going to have to go through,” Rojas told reporters. (RELATED: MLB Reporter Hospitalized After Being Hit In The Head By 95 MPH Line Drive)

Lux offered thanks to the fans supporting him throughout his recovery process. “Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know!” he tweeted Tuesday.

