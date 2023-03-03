Study Finds 90% Of Students Are Exposed To CRT

A new study has revealed that more 90% of American students have been exposed to critical race theory (CRT) and critical social justice (CSJ) concepts in the classroom, despite claims to the contrary.

The Manhattan Institute surveyed more than 1,500 Americans between the ages of 18 and 20 and found that 93% had been introduced to at least one of eight CSJ concepts by a teacher or adult in school to include “white privilege,” “systemic racism,” “patriarchy,” and the gender is something that can be chosen regardless of biological sex.

Researchers with the Manhattan Institute also found that 70% of the time educators are introducing concepts not as theory but as fact, providing no other viewpoint but those supported by CSJ when discussing issues of race, gender, and sexuality.

Even Republican and Private School Kids Are Being Taught CRT. My latest in @Newsweek based on my @ManhattanInst report with @ZachG932 https://t.co/TJY7XNWXDP — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) March 1, 2023



This finding disputes what Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) argued in 2021.

“Let’s be clear: critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools. It’s a method of examination taught in law school and college that helps analyze whether systemic racism exists — and, in particular, whether it has an effect on law and public policy,” Weingarten said, according to CBS News.

Instead, Weingarten argued that “culture warriors” were seizing on any discussions of race, racism, or discrimination in the classroom and labeling it as CRT in an effort to make it “toxic.”

“They are bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history,” Weingarten stated.

“Whatever you want to call it, something’s going on in our schools, and we want to really try and move the conversation forward, Paulson Policy analyst Zach Goldberg, who authored the research study along with Manhattan Institute adjunct fellow Eric Kaufmann, told Fox News.

“From my standpoint it’s like call it whatever you want to call it, but you’re teaching really contentious and empirically dubious ideas as if they were facts,” Goldberg stated.

The study indicated that the introduction of these CRT concepts in school appear to have a “significant” impact on students’ political views. (RELATED: ‘Political Aims’: Here Are The Woke Initiatives Pushed By Teachers Unions In 2022)

“Those exposed to no CSJ concepts break 27% to 20% for the Republican Party, while those who have been taught the maximum of eight CSJ concepts lean a whopping 53% to 7% toward the Democratic Party,” the summary stated.