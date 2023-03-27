‘I Heard There Was Chocolate Chip’: Biden Opens Speech With Rant About Ice Cream

Politics

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
President Joe Biden opened up a speech Monday to celebrate Women’s History Month by ranting about his love of ice cream.

Biden was hosting an event at the White House to recognize the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit, announcing additional resources to help women small business owners and expanding the number of Women Business Centers networks.

“Thank you, my name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband and I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” Biden said. “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not.” (RELATED: Elderly Man Offers Young People Some Candy)

Fox News appeared to cut to the presser, possibly expecting the president to weigh in on the deadly mass school shooting, but were instead met with Biden declaring his love for ice cream.

Biden loves ice cream so much that his campaign for 2020 spent nearly $11,000 on ice cream to gift to donors.