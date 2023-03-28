Jane Fonda Calls Out Jennifer Lopez For Slapping Her In The Face And Causing A Cut

Jane Fonda called out fellow actress Jennifer Lopez for slapping her during the filming of the 2005 film “Monster-in-Law,” inflicting a cut above Fonda’s eye.

The iconic slap-scene from the film was entertaining for fans, but proved to be incredibly painful for Fonda, who appeared on the Drew Barrymore show in March and discussed the incident that she said led to her facial injury.

“I slap her, she slaps me. … Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring,” Fonda said. “And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow,” Fonda told Barrymore. “She’s never apologized.”

The conversation started off innocently, when Barrymore casually brought up the movie. Fonda then shared a few memories of her own. “The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene,” she said.

In the film, Fonda’s character, Viola Fields, concocted a plan to stop her son from getting married to Charlie Cantilini, the character played by Jennifer Lopez. Fonda’s character appeared in a white dress on her son’s wedding day which sparked a fight with Jennifer Lopez’ character. Unfortunately for Fonda, that fight scene led to an actual facial wound.

Lopez admitted to the mistake in a 2019 interview, and seemed apologetic and remorseful, but Fonda’s recollection of her reaction was quite the opposite, according to People.

“She really, really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake — right there — ouch,” Lopez said in the 2019 interview.

“We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again. I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way,” the singer and actress said. “She was so brazen and [said] like, ‘Just hit me, don’t worry about it,'” Lopez said.

Fonda described her injury as being a cut above her eyebrow. Lopez had a different spin.

“I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. … She didn’t care. She’s such a gangster bitch,” she said, according to People.