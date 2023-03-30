7 California Cops Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Traffic Stop Incident

Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a registered nurse were charged Wednesday in connection with a 2020 traffic stop incident resulting in the death of a motorist, a press release shows.

Edward Bronstein, 38, died after being apprehended by police on suspicion of drunk driving March 31, 2020, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. The officers were each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault by an officer.

Two of the charged officers attempted to draw Bronstein’s blood on a warrant, but pushed him to the ground when he allegedly refused, the press release continued. Bronstein then agreed to the blood draw when the officers brought him to the ground, according to the DA’s office.

Nurse Arbi Baghalian was present at the scene and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the DA’s office. Baghalian proceeded to take a blood sample from Bronstein while six officers held him on the ground, the statement continued.

A 16-minute bodycam video of the arrest shows officers pinning Bronstein down, where he can be heard screaming, “I can’t breathe,” the New York Post reported.

“For the system to work, people must be able to trust law enforcement. Police accountability is critical to building that trust, and it is necessary for public safety,” Los Angeles County DA George Gascón said in the press release. “I promise Mr. Bronstein’s family and our community that I will continue to advocate for stronger accountability in use-of-force cases and an independent review of deaths that occur while in law enforcement custody.”

After Bronstein stopped moving, the cops waited roughly 10 minutes until issuing CPR in an effort to revive him, according to the press release. Bronstein did not regain consciousness and was subsequently pronounced dead. (RELATED: California Cops Won’t Release Body Cam Footage Of Paul Pelosi’s Arrest)

The final medical examination results from the coroner’s office attributed Bronstein’s death to “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement,” while maintaining the cause was “undetermined,” the NY Post reported.

In addition to Baghalian, the names of those charged are: Dionisio Fiorella, Michael Little, Dustin Osmanson, Darren Parsons, Diego Romero, Justin Silva and Marciel Terry, according to the press release.