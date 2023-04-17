Jesse Watters’ Wife Announces Birth Of Daughter

Fox News’ Jesse Watters welcomed his fourth child into the world on Monday, his wife announced in a post to Instagram.

Watters and his wife Emma, who married in 2019, welcomed their second child together.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our baby girl, Georgina Post Watters,” Emma captioned the post alongside pictures. “We love her so much already!”

Watters and Emma are both seen flashing huge smiles as Emma holds her daughter, with each getting a solo shot with the baby.

The couple also have a two-year-old son, Jesse Bailey Watters Jr., born in April of 2021. Watters has twin daughters from his previous marriage to Noelle Inguagiato.

Watters announced the pregnancy on-air in December. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Announces Major Life News)

“So, we’re having a girl and she’s five months along which I think is halfway through. And she looks fantastic, you can’t even tell she’s pregnant,” Watters gushed.

Watters also said while he used to “mock” paternity leave, he “wishes” he could take off for weeks at a time.

“I used to mock people for taking paternity, I used to think it was a big ruse, but now, ya know, I wish I could take six weeks.”