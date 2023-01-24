Water From Shuttered Disney Ride Going For $150 A Jar On Ebay

Water from a now-shuttered and much-beloved Disney attraction is reportedly selling for a hefty price on eBay.

Splash Mountain officially closed at Walt Disney World on Monday after 30 years of thrilling park goers with a watery plunge into a briar patch. In the summer of 2020 Disney announced the ride, based on the 1946 film “Song of the South,” would be rethemed and updated to feature one of Disney’s newer princesses, Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” ScreenCrush reported.

When Disney announced the final sailing would be Jan. 22, fans, young and old, flooded into the park for one last go on the iconic ride with wait times exceeding four hours, the New York Post reported. While some fans came to say their fond farewells to Br’er Rabbit, others came for more opportunistic reasons.

Since the iconic attraction’s closing, dozens of postings purporting to be water from the ride have appeared on eBay, WFLA reported.

WHAT A DEAL 😂 Used water from Walt Disney World’s now closed Splash Mountain ride is being sold on eBay for big bucks. https://t.co/ft4Dky5i0y — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) January 24, 2023