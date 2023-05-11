Dem Kingmaker Warns Biden Not To Underestimate Trump After Townhall

Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn said Thursday on MSNBC that Democrats should not underestimate former President Donald Trump following Trump’s town hall with CNN.

Trump sat down for a town hall with CNN at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire where he discussed the 2020 election, the current state of the economy and foreign affairs.

“Congressman, last night we saw in a town hall meeting with a very pro-Trump crowd that he just commandeered that stage with a lot of the lies that he has been telling for several years now, starting with the election. Do you think the White House is underestimating his power in a general election?” host Andrea Mitchell asked. (RELATED: ‘But, You’re Right’: CNN Reporter Visibly Taken Aback After GOP Voter Slams Him On-Air For Trump Question)

“I cannot say whether or not they are underestimating it. But I think we should not underestimate it. We see how skillful the ex-president is in these kinds of settings. But we also know that he is very challenged when it comes to the truth,” Clyburn said.

“I do believe that the truth is important. It’s the way we all interact with each other. We cannot have a good, successful government if we do not act on the facts: This ex-president is devoid of facts. Most of what he says, most of what he lives is just fiction. We cannot let that be the order of the day. Don’t underestimate the fact that a lot of people have bought into this foolishness. And we have to stay focused, and we have to be determined to stay connected with the American people. I think the president has been doing a good job. He needs help to continue to do a good job.”

The network has received a barrage of criticism for hosting the town hall event, both internally and externally. CNN’s CEO Chris Licht told staff on Thursday he was proud of moderator Kaitlan Collins and said the town hall was necessary.

“You do not have to like the former president’s answers, but you can’t say that we didn’t get them,” Licht told staffers. “America was served very well by what we did last night.”