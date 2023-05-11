‘He Consistently Loses’: GOP Senator Goes Off On Trump

Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young blasted Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign on Thursday, asserting that he would cause widespread losses for other GOP candidates, reported the Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic.

“You want a nominee to win the general election. As President Trump says, I prefer winners. He consistently loses. In fact, he has a habit of losing not just his own elections, but losing elections for others,” Young told Bobic, all while ruling out his own bid for higher office.

“I can’t think of someone worse equipped to bring people together … and advance our collective values than the former president. I don’t think conservatives would be well served by electing someone whose core competency seems to be owning someone on Twitter,” he continued.

A second-term senator who served in the House of Representatives for three terms, Young won re-election in 2022 by more than 20 points. He has previously supported a constitutional amendment that would limit senators to two terms. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Todd Young Explains New Bill That Will Help Trump Drain The Swamp)

Young is the latest Republican senator to break with Trump. Others, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Whip John Thune, and Texas Sen. John Cornyn, have worried that the former president’s lack of popularity among independents and moderate voters will hurt down-ballot candidates.

“You never liked to hear that a former president has been found — in a civil court — guilty of those types of actions,” South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said in the aftermath of a jury finding that Trump more likely than not assaulted a woman in a department store dressing room. “It focuses a lot of us on what we’ve been saying for some time now, which is we are looking for an individual to lead this party forward in a united method and we’re looking forward to those individuals coming forward.”