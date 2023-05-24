‘Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly’: CNN Panel Reacts To DeSantis’ ‘Bumbled’ Twitter Announcement

Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ launch on Twitter was slammed by a CNN panel on Wednesday’s episode of “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

Dan Eberhart, a DeSantis Megadonor, praised the Florida governor’s decision to announce his campaign on Twitter. He said DeSantis put forth a new vision for the conservative movement.

“Well, I think he did well, and I think it shows, look, he’s got everybody’s attention, Biden, Trump, and all of these followers. From my understanding, look, you know DeSantis said he broke the internet. But look, what happened tonight, Erin, is he laid a cornerstone for a new conservative movement and he brought new people into the process by doing it on this platform, and he showed that he’s a bold leader and he’s not just going to do things the same old way that all these other candidates are doing when they announce.” (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid)

David Urban, a GOP strategist and Trump 2020 senior campaign advisor, panned DeSantis’ Twitter announcement. He claimed the technical issues of his launch will overshadow the substance of it.

“I don’t know what the political equivalent for rapid unscheduled disassembly would be, but I think that’s what we just witnessed on this launch,” Urban said, claiming that DeSantis would’ve been better served with a more traditional launch and that the public narrative will be “all about this bumbled launch, which deprives him of a real opportunity.”

Ashley Allison, the former national coalition director for Biden-Harris 2020, said the campaign launch felt like a promotional campaign for Twitter and that DeSantis did not share anything the public has not heard from him before.

“I think what I saw or heard tonight was what felt like a commercial for Twitter,” Allison said.

“So I hope Ron DeSantis gets a huge campaign contribution after doing this from Elon Musk. Because, he surely did promote Twitter,” Allison added. She claimed that once news of the technical issues subside, other concerns including his “questioning the validity of masks during Covid, talking about over-censorship when he’s the governor who is trying to censor what students and people can read in the state of Florida,” will become the focus.