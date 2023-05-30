EXCLUSIVE: Media Matters Launches Misinformation Campaign Against Joe Rogan, His Guests

Articles published Wednesday by Media Matters and The Verge misrepresented both the science and sources on the relationship between Earth’s magnetic field and the potential for climate impacts on Earth.

The articles published by The Verge and Media Matters focused on one niche area of pole shift theory called the “Adam and Eve” hypothesis, which tells of the catastrophic destruction of the climate and planet should the planet’s magnetic poles suddenly switch location within the Earth’s field. The hypothesis has been discussed on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) and by a slew of other excellent channels, such as “The Why Files,” but from the perspective that it is one of many, many ideas and areas of climate science that people don’t understand yet.

People on the internet clipped parts of these discussions, framing them as if Rogan, his guests and others, were endorsing this one, niche hypothesis as the cause of climate change. MediaMatters and The Verge then used this small number of viral videos to accuse Rogan and others of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Writers from both outlets claimed that there is no relationship between Earth’s magnetic field and climate change, despite this being an actual part of developing science. For example, while I was studying climate change at Plymouth University in the early 2010s, pole shift theory and its relationship to the climate, the Earth’s core, etc, was part of the conversation and curriculum hosted by my professors.

The authors also chose to ignore and misrepresent private communications with sources used in their articles, which is where this whole situation starts to get strange.

In emails reviewed exclusively by The Daily Caller, writer Justine Calma from Vox Media asked veteran and JRE guest Jimmy Corsetti for his comment on a viral clip of him discussing how data suggests that the Earth is more often cold than warm.

“[Your] statements contradict mainstream science on climate change and Earth’s magnetic field, and Media Matters says this content violates TikTok’s new climate misinformation policy,” Calma wrote in her email to Corsetti, (because TikTok is such a trustworthy source for anything, said no one ever). Corsetti replied with a string of sources and scientific papers covering these various fields of emerging science, providing a succinct summary of the data … none of which Calma included.

Corsetti further clarified in his emails that the JRE clip shows him explaining the difference between the “mainstream scientific view” on pole shifts in comparison to the “Adam and Eve” hypothesis. The latter of “which is certainly not considered accepted science,” he noted.

Calma instead called Corsetti’s explanation “nonsensical,” disregarding his email and comments entirely, even though The Verge printed his comment clarifying his statements. She also misrepresented his communication with her as walking “back some of his statements,” a claim he absolutely refutes.

“The Media Matters article contains blatant misinformation that could be verified by anyone that actually read the CIA’s Adam & Eve story. The mention of Jesus Christ living in India and traveling on a Spaceship (that writer Abbie Richards cited from the Daily Mail) is completely and totally fabricated,” Corsetti told the Daily Caller.

It’s clear that the seemingly organized censorship of scientists and researchers is now leaching further into pop culture. While academic archaeologists are being fired without cause, the establishment is trying harder than ever to mislead the public on various, totally unthreatening subject matter (at least, we hope it’s unthreatening).

This entire situation, which absolutely blew up on Twitter, is little different to the Society for American Archaeologists calling Netflix host and author Graham Hancock “racist” and then failing to provide any evidence or comments to back up their frustration. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

But something else just feels off. Such an obvious, exaggerated hit piece against Rogan and Corsetti on what they discussed as a maybe, a hypothesis within evolving science, seems excessive.

Scientifically, the field of pole shift science and their effects on our climate are still advancing. There’s a lot we don’t know, and for a field as complex as climate science, it is irresponsible to jump to such quick conclusions.

A lot more work is required to determine the exact influence of our magnetic field and immediate cosmos on weather fluctuations, but it’s definitely not a conspiracy theory. And with so many people trying to shut it down, doesn’t that make you think we need to be paying even more attention?