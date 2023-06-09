Cracker Barrel Under Fire For Posting Rainbow-Colored Rocking Chair On Social Media

Cracker Barrel has come under fire after posting a photo of a rainbow-colored rocking chair on social media.

The popular chain restaurant posted the Instagram photo on Thursday in honor of Pride Month in an effort to be welcoming to the LGBT community.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!” the brand said. (RELATED: ‘Stop Shoving This Down Our Throats!’: Joe Rogan Slams Target Over ‘Trans’ Swimwear)

The post reportedly attracted over 2,000 comments in under 24 hours, according to The New York Post. Instagram users were polarized on Cracker Barrel’s Pride Month commemoration.

Some stated that they would no longer patronize the restaurant.

“Lost my business,” one Instagram user declared.

“Not bringing my children there. In fact, we’re done with you,” another user posted.

“Now on my blacklist. I have a family of 6, and there is a Cracker Barrel 7 minutes from my house. We eat there 6 or 7 times a year. Every time we buy things from the gift shop. You will no longer get a penny of my money,” wrote another.

They are intentionally and systematically trying to corrupt everything that an average conservative American enjoys. They want to make you to bow before their rainbow god—even when all you want is to eat a plate of Sunday Country Fried Chicken with the family. pic.twitter.com/pI9nAnTkmr — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) June 9, 2023

Others expressed appreciation for the restaurant’s celebration of Pride Month.

“Really!? That is great to hear! I thought Cracker Barrel was anti-pride. Now I will visit more and am very thankful because those chicken and dumplings are hard to stay away from,” one comment read.

“I really love this! Takes me back to my little gay boy days growing up in small town west Texas – eating here with his family constantly – suddenly feel welcomed and loved. Thank you ❤️” wrote another user.

“This may be rainbow washing, but as a southern queer person that grew up deeply loving those pancakes and baked apples… I appreciate y’all saying it. 💗” another posted.

Cracker Barrels tend to be located in heavily Republican areas. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won 76 percent of counties with a Cracker Barrel restaurant, pollster Dave Wasserman noted. Trump won just 22 percent of counties with a Whole Foods.

Multiple brands have come under fire in recent weeks due to their Pride Month marketing. Bud Light sparked outrage and saw a sharp decline in sales after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target also drew backlash after posts about its “tuck-friendly” swimsuits and children’s Pride displays went viral on social media.