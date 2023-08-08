Stephen Curry Goes Viral For Hopping On Stage To Sing With Paramore

NBA legend Steph Curry took the stage to perform live with Paramore at their San Francisco stop on the ‘This Is Why Tour,” and the crowd roared with excitement as he took the mic.

The iconic band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams, brought the Golden State Warriors star to the stage to perform “Misery Business” alongside her.

“Us and Steph, we go back a few years, and tonight is our reunion,” Williams shouted to the audience. “From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, all right?” she said.

Williams handed a microphone to Curry, and the two launched into their live performance without delay. Fans in the audience cheered and roared as they took in the unexpected surprise that was unfolding before them.

The two began dancing and jumping around on the stage while Curry continued to work the crowd in his own signature way.

Confetti and streamers began pouring down from the stadium ceiling and fell onto the excited concert goers below.

Fans could be seen with their cameras out, trying to capture every moment on their phones. (RELATED: Eminem Stuns Fans By Joining Ed Sheeran For Surprise Performance In Detroit)

Curry held the tune and belted out the lyrics with passion and confidence, giving fans the ultimate value for their ticket investment.

Paramore previously performed for Curry’s 30th birthday in 2018. The NBA star and his wife, Ayesha, have reportedly been fans of the band for many years, according to Hypebeast.