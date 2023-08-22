Oregon Court Orders Alleged Antifa Members To Pay Andy Ngo $300,000 In Protest Beating Case

An Oregon court handed down a $300,000 judgement against three individuals involved in a 2019 attack on journalist Andy Ngo, The Oregonian reported Monday.

The defendants failed to turn up as Ngo testified about his “near-death experience,” according to The Oregonian.

Ngo sued alleged Antifa members Madison “Denny” Lee Allen, Corbyn “Katherine” Belyea and Sammich Overkill Schott-Deputy (born Joseph Evans) for attacking him at June 29, 2019 protest, The Post Millennial reported.

Ngo, known for his coverage of Antifa, allegedly had punches and milkshakes hurled at him amid the attack. (RELATED: Rose City Antifa Triumphantly Claims Attack On Andy Ngo As Victory For ‘Community Defense’)

BREAKING: At a hearing today regarding three defaulted Antifa defendants in my Ngo v. Rose City Antifa, et al. lawsuit, the court heard evidence about the brutal June 29, 2019 beating I suffered at a Rose City Antifa event where I was seriously injured. The court found that I was… pic.twitter.com/4XlHioNXtf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2023

“Those who wish harm on me, they always reference it as the ‘milkshake incident’ to mock my injuries and celebrate it,” Ngo told the court, per The Oregonian.

Cliff Davidson, Schott-Deputy’s attorney, said his client, amid stints of incarceration and homelessness, failed to receive notice of the suit, according to the outlet.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Chanpone Sinlapasai denied a request by Davidson for Schott-Deputy to begin a defense, arguing Ngo served the lawsuit with a 2020 legal notice in The Oregonian, the outlet reported.

Ngo lost another lawsuit earlier this month against two individuals in relation to an alleged incident in which Antifa members chased him down as he fled a 2021 protest, The Oregonian reported.