‘It Worked Very Well For Him’: RFK Jr Reacts To Trump’s Mug Shot

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that former President Donald Trump’s mug shot served its purpose on Tuesday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

The Democratic presidential candidate and host Jesse Watters had a wide-ranging discussion on issues including President Joe Biden’s health and whether he would strike an “alliance” with GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The Fox News host asked RFK Jr. on his opinion of Trump’s mug shot. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Floats Tulsi Gabbard As Potential Secretary Of State)

“Have you seen the Trump mug shot?” Watters asked.

“Yeah, I did see it,” RFK Jr said.

“It was an interesting and probably very shrewd decision for him to put on that very defiant face. I think it’s very popular with his base,” RFK Jr. added.

“I wonder whether he practiced it in front of the mirror or whether he was just angry at the time and that reflected what he did. But I thought, from a strategic point of view, it worked very well for him.”

Trump’s mug shot, which came as a result of his arraignment in the Georgia indictment handed down by District Attorney Fani Willis, was released on Aug. 24.