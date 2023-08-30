‘Physical And Cognitive Decline’: Laura Ingraham Says Mitch McConnell Is ‘No Longer Capable Of Working Full Time’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham ripped Republicans senators for being “irresponsible,” saying Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was “no longer capable of working full-time.”

McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, froze up during a Wednesday press conference in Covington, Kentucky, after being asked if he was running for re-election in 2026. McConnell had a similar incident in July, during a weekly press conference in the Capitol. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Rails Against Biden For Living In ‘Bubble,’ Talking Only To ‘His Donors’)

WATCH:



“Our government is about to begin what are monumental negotiations over the budget and appropriations,” Ingraham said. “Five men are supposed to play a dominant role in those talks. Biden is 80 years old, Schumer, 72, McConnell, 81. And McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries both in their 50s. Now this means at least two of those five involved in deciding how we spend trillions of our tax dollars, they’re no longer capable of working full time and both sadly show obvious symptoms of both serious physical and cognitive decline.”

McConnell, the senate minority leader, was hospitalized Mar. 9 after he tripped and fell during an event at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C., suffering a concussion and a fractured rib and entered an inpatient rehab facility after he was released from the hospital March 13. The 81-year-old senator was previously treated for a broken shoulder after a 2019 fall in his Kentucky home, CNN reported.

Ingraham also noted issues with President Joe Biden’s health. Biden has also taken some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

“Biden is likely compromised not just by his health, but by the millions and millions his family has made overseas. But being corrupt is bad. Being corrupt and senile is even worse,” Ingraham said. “And as for Sen. McConnell, he should be at home enjoying his twilight years. He did some really good stuff with Supreme Court nominations, and he should get credit for that. But every member of the Republican conference should have compassionately urged him to step aside five weeks ago, which is the last time when this happened. The fact that no one did this to our knowledge is stunning and frankly irresponsible.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.