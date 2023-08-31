Ex-CIA Agent Who Signed False Letter About Hunter Biden Laptop Tried To Hide Her Work For Twitter

Former CIA agent Nada Bakos, one of 51 ex-intelligence officials who signed a false letter in an attempt to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop archive, tried to hide her subsequent work for Twitter, according to the latest “Twitter Files” documents.

Bakos worked for Twitter’s policy team in March 2022 when her picture appeared on the New York Post’s cover exposing the signatories of an Oct. 2020 letter asserting, without evidence, that the Hunter Biden laptop archive was a “Russian information operation.” (RELATED: Ex-NY Post Editor Who Broke Hunter Biden Laptop Story Laughs About Falsehoods From Ex-Intel Officials)

4) When the NY Post story “SPIES WHO LIE” dropped on Saturday, March 19, 2022, Bakos didn’t waste anytime—despite it being the weekend. She emailed her fellow Intel colleagues at Twitter that morning to alert them that her picture was featured on the Cover of the NY Post. —… pic.twitter.com/o0CQstrgoQ — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) August 30, 2023

“Hi All – I wanted to make you aware of the NYPost cover that I was ‘featured’ on related to the Oct 2020 story about Hunter Biden’s emails when he was on the Board of the Ukrainian Gas company, Burisma and a letter signed by 100s of former IC officials,” Bakos said in an internal email first obtained by substack journalist Texas Lindsay. Her email signature says she was a senior policy domain specialist for site integrity.

“(Twitter also banned the NYPost for the story at the time). Given my Policy role (and currently doing enforcement) across CHA-O, I didn’t want this to come as a surprise. I don’t/haven’t publicly acknowledged working for Twitter and locked down my Linkedin. My mentions are a mess, of course,” she added.

“If you have suggestions or anything I need to do, please let me know. I have no plans to respond/make a statement or acknowledge the piece. Nada,” she concluded. Bakos left Twitter in Nov. 2022 and her Twitter profile is locked. Her LinkedIn account is also set to private. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Demands Interviews With Former Twitter, Government Censors)

Bakos worked on counterterrorism for the CIA from 2000-2010 and published a memoir in 2019 about her work for the agency.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has sent Bakos multiple letters requesting more information and documents related to her decision to sign the letter. Bakos has not responded to Jordan’s inquiries, according to the New York Post. Bakos could not be reached for comment.

The Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop archive on Oct. 14, 2020, was censored by Twitter under the site’s “hacked materials” policy. Twitter owner Elon Musk fired Twitter’s top brass in Oct. 2022 and dissolved the unit behind the laptop censorship.

26. By this point “everyone knew this was fucked,” said one former employee, but the response was essentially to err on the side of… continuing to err. pic.twitter.com/2wJMFAUBoe — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

The “Twitter Files” series revealing the internal workings of the company began with independent journalist Matt Taibbi’s reporting in Dec. 2022 on the Hunter Biden laptop censorship. Taibbi testified before Congress about the Twitter documents in March alongside independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, who also released multiple “Twitter Files” reports.

The Hunter Biden laptop archive was verified in October 2022 by the Daily Caller News Foundation and it has since been verified by the New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News.

Former CIA official Michael Morrell testified to the House Judiciary Committee in April about how the now-discredited letter was orchestrated by Biden foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken, who Biden later appointed secretary of state. Morrell admitted he signed the letter and got other former intelligence officials to sign the document because he wanted Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.