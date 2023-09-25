‘He Helps Me’: Rally Crowd Boos Lindsey Graham After Trump Shout-Out

The crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump booed Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina when Trump mentioned him during his remarks on Monday.

Trump referenced the presence of multiple elected officials at the Monday rally in Summerville, South Carolina, including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Republican Reps. Joe Wilson and Russell Fry of South Carolina. Trump spoke at a motorboat factory in Summerville for about four minutes then went on a tour of the facility, the Charleston Post and Courier reported. (RELATED: ‘Dumber Than Dirt’: Graham Says DOJ Is Trying To Pull A Fast One On Americans With Weiss Appointment)

WATCH:



“Another man always there, always, I’ll tell you what. When I need help on the left, he’s great. He’s great. And he’s my friend, too. Lindsey Graham,” Trump said during the rally. “Wherever you are, Lindsey. Thank you.”

“Oh, no, no, he helps me on the left. We need help sometimes,” Trump said following the booing. “Republicans shouldn’t need help from the left but he helps me.”

Graham, who was previously heckled during a July rally in South Carolina, has been a fierce Trump loyalist despite being one of the more moderate Republicans in the Senate. He drew fire from commentators and fellow Republicans after calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Trump holds a 43.8% lead over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters in the RealClearPolitics average of polls from Sept. 7 though Sept. 21, drawing 57.3% of the vote. He holds a 32% lead over former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primary, a former governor of South Carolina, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

