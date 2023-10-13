Oregon Or Washington? USC Or Notre Dame? Miami Or North Carolina? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAA Football Week 7 Picks

Utter insanity in college football last week, just utter insanity.

First off, I understand anything can happen in rivalries, but for a No. 3-ranked Texas team to lose at home in the Red River Showdown … lord have mercy, and this after all the hype that “TEXAS IS BACK!!!”?

I can’t help but to be disgusted with the Longhorns right now for giving me an L on my picks record. Then you had Notre Dame getting upset by Louisville (which I was tempted to pick, but didn’t the pull the trigger — shame on me, I know), UCLA upset Washington State, Miami had an outright disaster against Georgia Tech after winning the “Dumbass Play of the Year” and then we also had Fresno State dropping their game at Wyoming.

It was chaos, beautiful in terms of entertainment, shaky in terms of giving me a 9-6 record last week. Ew.

The tally now brings me to 84-15 (85%) on the season.

AND I ALMOST GOT THE DAMN TEXAS A&M OVER ALABAMA PICK! AHH!

College football, ladies and gentlemen.

Anyways, heading into Week 7, the biggest games on my radar this week is a Pac-12 rivalry contest — as well as a battle of top 10’s — between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington. And did I mention that they’re both undefeated at 5-0 (meaning an outright slugfest for a potential spot into the College Football Playoff)?

Oh yes, this is definitely our Game of the Week. (RELATED: Lions Or Buccaneers? Colts Or Jaguars? Seahawks Or Bengals? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 6 Picks)

Up next on the slate is another rivalry, one of the most legendary in the history of college football, between No. 10 USC and No. 21 Notre Dame. The Trojans are still sitting undefeated at 6-0, while the Fighting Irish are fresh off an upset loss and will be trying to recover with the game being in South Bend — crucial game for both sides, and straight popcorn content for us television viewers.

Closing out my forecast this week is a Top 25 ACC rivalry game between No. 25 Miami and No. 12 North Carolina. Originally, this game was being set up to be a flashy contest between two undefeateds who were going to brawl it out for ACC supremacy. But then Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal made one of the most boneheaded decisions ever in the history of not just college football, but football period. It was absolutely embarrassing as a Canes fan.

But at the same time, the Canes can get back in the ACC race with a dub over UNC, or … the “Miami is rising” talk is toast. Being “The U” and still having some life in the ACC, we still have to keep an eye on them — for now — and that’s why we have to have it on the radar this week. Miami-North Carolina, it’s gonna be a wild ride … or are we headed towards Blowout City?

Here we go! Another week of college football!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 7 PICKS

Saturday — Oct. 14

No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt: Georgia

Georgia Indiana at No. 2 Michigan: Michigan

Michigan No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue: Ohio State

Ohio State Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State: Florida State

Florida State Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama: Alabama

Alabama California at No. 16 Utah: Utah

Utah Massachusetts at No. 6 Penn State: Penn State

Penn State No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington: Oregon

Oregon Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee: Texas A&M

Texas A&M No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State No. 14 Louisville at Pittsburgh: Louisville

Louisville Arizona at No. 19 Washington State: Washington State

Washington State Auburn at No. 22 LSU: LSU

LSU No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame: USC

USC No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina: North Carolina

North Carolina Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky: Kentucky

Kentucky No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State: Oregon State

Oregon State NC State at No 17 Duke: Duke

SEASON RECORD: 84-15 (85%)