Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

Bob Knight, one of the most legendary and controversial coaches in the history of college basketball, has passed away at the age of 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the Knight family said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight coached the 1984 United States' Olympic team in Los Angeles and won a gold medal — the last American amateur team to finish first place in the Olympics, according to ESPN.

Tallying a career record of 902-371, Knight was victorious in 20 or more games in 29 seasons.