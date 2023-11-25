Palestinian Militants Reportedly Execute Two ‘Collaborators’ For Working With Israeli Security Services

The Tulkarm Brigades, linked to the Fatah faction and operating from the West Bank city of Tulkarm, publicly executed two men they accused of aiding Israeli forces, Reuters reported Saturday.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation of violence. Two men were executed after they were accused of collaborating with Israeli forces, according to Reuters. The group’s uncompromising stance was clear in their statement.

“We would like to inform you that there is no immunity for any informer or any traitor, and that whoever is proven to be involved in any case of assassination of our fighters, we will attack him, pursue him and impose a death sentence on him,” an organization called “Resistance Security” said regarding the execution, i24 News reported.

They further issued a warning and demanded that any collaborators with Israeli security services reveal themselves by Dec. 5 for a chance at clemency, per Reuters. (RELATED: Israeli Military Says It Has Entered Gaza Hospital Said To Be Hamas Military Site)

Video footage, shared on the group’s Telegram channel, depicted a man allegedly confessing to cooperation with Israeli security, alongside disturbing images of two bodies hung publicly – one from an electricity pylon, per Reuters. Although the outlet reported that they could not independently verify this footage.

In another recorded video, the men allegedly admitted to assisting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), i24 News reported. One claimed to have been compensated with approximately $4,500, while the other mentioned receiving around $2,677 for their cooperation.

Reacting to these events, the Independent Commission for Human Rights condemned the extrajudicial nature of these killings but pointed fingers at Israeli authorities for their role in recruiting Palestinian informants, Reuters reported. The Palestinian Authority and Israeli security services haven’t issued a statement regarding the alleged executions.