Renowned Hollywood Producer Marty Krofft Dead At 86

Legendary television creator Marty Krofft passed away Saturday in Los Angeles due to kidney failure, as confirmed in a statement by a family representative.

Krofft was a pioneering television producer known for his children’s shows. Alongside his older brother, Sid Krofft, Marty Krofft crafted a unique television legacy, Deadline reported. Their work included classics like “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “The Banana Splits,” and “Land of the Lost,” as well as productions such as “Far Out Space Nuts,” “The Lost Saucer,” “Donny & Marie,” and the “The Krofft Supershow.”

“On behalf of the Krofft family and Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, I have been asked to announce the passing of their brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – the legendary and iconic industry mogul, Marty Krofft,” Harlan Boll, Krofft rep, said in a statement, per ABC. (RELATED: Robert Evans, ‘The Godfather’ Producer, Dead At 89)

The Krofft brothers’ contribution to the world of fantasy and entertainment was recognized with numerous accolades. In 2003, they were honored with the Lifetime Career Award at the Saturn Awards, per Deadline. Their achievements earned them the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2018. Celebrating their 50 years in the industry, the Kroffts were commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Krofft’s contributions were also recognized earlier with the Julie Award at the 2023 Dragon Con in Atlanta, according to Deadline.