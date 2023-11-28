Cry Harder Corporate Media Losers, Morgan Wallen Just Walked Away With The Biggest Win Of 2023

Morgan Wallen is walking out of 2023 with the highest grossing country tour of the year, by a lot more than a country mile.

When Wallen announced his surprise One Night At A Time tour in late 2022, he was barely a few weeks out of his last major stadium and concert journey across America. Sure, he topped out of 2022 as one of the biggest selling music artists in the world, but he somehow beat himself at his own game in 2023.

One Night At A Time landed at #1 on Billboard’s Boxscore year end list with $230 million raked in throughout the last year. Roughly 1,325,792 people showed up to see Wallen perform in 2023, with an average of 30,000 at each of his 44 shows.

Wallen’s success was followed by Luke Combs, who brought in nearly $100 million less than his main competitor and friend in country music. Combs apparently brought more people into his concerts, but barely. Around 1.4 million people showed up to see him, with 34,000 people per show on average. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Hits Major Records On Multiple Charts After Another Snub From The Mainstream)

But this win of Wallen’s comes after back-to-back years of corporate media music industry judgement. He was snubbed by a slew of major award shows. And some failed musician at the Grammy’s gave one of the bitchiest comments ever when asked why his organization would ignore the most popular musician in the country.

So these corporate media losers can cry harder. America wants Wallen, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be slowing down any time soon (we pray)!