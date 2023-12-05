House Investigators Drop New Docs After IRS Whistleblowers Testify About Biden ‘Business Dealings’

The House Ways and Means Committee released documents Tuesday following a lengthy closed-door hearing with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler about Hunter and Joe Biden’s “business dealings.”

Shapley and Ziegler testified before the committee over private tax records protected under Section 6103 of the tax code, according to Chairman Jason Smith. The committee released the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony as well as 12 other documents totaling to 56 pages reviewed during the closed-door executive session. (RELATED: Top Democrat Attacks IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley By Omitting Key Details From Witness Testimony)

“These documents provide further proof that President Biden was not truthful when he told the American people he knew nothing about his son’s business dealings, which involved selling the Biden brand around the world,” Smith said in his opening statement. “In fact, this new evidence shows Joe Biden exchanged more than 50 e-mails one-on-one with his son’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, while Vice President. That activity increased around the times Vice President Biden traveled to Ukraine.”

The House Ways and Means Committee, House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee released a lengthy report ahead of the closed-door hearing on Tuesday further detailing how the Department of Justice(DOJ) deviated from its standard operating procedures in its handling of the Hunter Biden case.

The three committees are leading the Biden impeachment inquiry to further investigate the president’s alleged involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings. Additionally, the committees are looking into testimony from the IRS whistleblowers, who have accused the DOJ of giving Hunter Biden special treatment in its investigation of his taxes and a firearm purchase.

Shapley and Ziegler testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in June, arguing that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who has been investigating Hunter Biden, didn’t have ultimate authority in the case last October. The two have also alleged the DOJ has slow-walked and obstructed its probe into the president’s son.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in early August after Weiss suggested it was a necessary step to advance his Hunter Biden probe. Weiss indicted Hunter Biden in mid-September for three counts of false statements relating to the possession of a firearm when he knowingly was under the influence of drugs, to which he pleaded not guilty in early October.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a trove of documents in late September supporting the whistleblowers’ testimony regarding Hunter Biden, and Chairman Jason Smith stated that other IRS employees had vindicated their claims.

The House GOP’s impeachment inquiry has already uncovered records indicating that the Biden family and its business associates received over $24 million from foreign sources in five years. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed on Monday that Hunter Biden sent his father monthly allotments from a bank account he used to receive funds from Chinese business associates.

The investigations are largely centered around the Biden family’s involvement with Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, of which Hunter Biden served on the board of.

