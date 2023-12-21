‘Beautiful Conservative Women’: Pro-USA Beer Company Releases Its Version Of A Sports Illustrated Bikini Calendar

The Ultra Right Beer company released its “Conservative Dad’s Real Women Of America” calendar for 2024 on Wednesday with the help of former college swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines.

The calendars are 100% made in America, and feature a whole host of “beautiful conservative women,” including Gaines, Ashley St. Clair, Dana Loesch, Josie “The Redheaded Libertarian,” and more, according to the company website. The purpose of the calendar is to celebrate “conservative women who are fighting woke extremists to preserve real women.”

Riley Gaines and anti-woke beer company “Ultra Right Beer” team up to make a “Real American Women” calendar. pic.twitter.com/kjd4rCBwA0 — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) December 7, 2023

Ten percent of sales from the calendars will be going towards the Riley Gaines Center, which seeks to protect women’s sports from biological men. Gaines is best known for her powerful stance against biological male Lia Thomas, who competed as a woman for their school’s swim team.

I am Ms. November for The Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer calendar. Link in comments! pic.twitter.com/VMwwA32FtF — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 21, 2023

Generally speaking, the response to the calendar has been positive. Josie The Redheaded Libertarian had a huge response to her Ms. November photo. (RELATED: Serena Williams Says There Is No Way Women Can Beat Men In Tennis In Incredible Resurfaced Footage)

But some folks weren’t fans, saying “stripper heels while cooking a pie next to Jesus. [Please] pick a lane.” Another wrote, “this is tacky, I understand the impulse to ‘own the libs,’ but even attempting a conservative version of this is conceding to a worldview that 100% left-wing,” wrote another. To this comment, Josie replied with a meme asking, “why are you gay?”

For the past several years, corporate media and liberal activists have launched attacks against biological women. Back in December, for example, Maxim named a man as one of the “100 Hottest Women,” but failed to mention he previously pleaded guilty to stalking a woman and possessing methamphetamine in 2020.