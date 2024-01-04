Bill Clinton Allegedly Threatened Vanity Fair Over Coverage Of Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Bill Clinton allegedly threatened Vanity Fair over its coverage of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, freshly released emails show.

Clinton’s name has appeared in both sets of newly released court documents related to Epstein and his lengthy list of celebrity associates. Emails released Thursday in the second tranche of documents contain an allegation from prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that Clinton told the outlet not to publish articles about Epstein. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’)

READ THE EMAILS:

“When i was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficing [sic] articles about his good friend J.E.,” Giuffre said in an email to journalist Sharon Churcher, according to the documents.

Clinton’s name appeared in the first set of documents, most notably in a deposition given by an Epstein victim who described what Epstein allegedly told her about Clinton.

“Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” she stated.

The Epstein documents are being unsealed in connection with litigation between Giuffre and Maxwell, who is serving a 20 year prison sentence for abusing minors alongside Epstein. Her attorney told NewsNation Wednesday she has “nothing to say” about Epstein or the documents.

Disgraced Prince Andrew, pop legend Michael Jackson, deceased model scout Jean-Luc Brunel and billionaire magnate Thomas Pritzker are among the prominent figured named in the documents.

Flight logs previously released as part of the litigation show Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet on numerous occasions but did not take any trips to his infamous Little St. James Island. Images have also surfaced showing Epstein and Maxwell at the White House during the Clinton administration.

Clinton is not being accused of criminal conduct and has denied Giuffre’s allegation she saw him on Epstein’s island.

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” a Clinton spokesperson told Newsweek in 2020. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

The disgraced financier was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was not recorded on tape and has been ruled a suicide.