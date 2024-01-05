Third Round Of Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents Released

The third batch of court documents connected to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was released Friday after hundreds of pages of documents were unsealed Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the newly released files are partial transcripts of a deposition given by Epstein’s former property manager Janusz Banasiak and a deposition from Palm Beach detective Joseph Recarey. Further transcript excerpts from a deposition by Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg describing his sexual abuse were also released. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Told Victim Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young’)

SJOBERG DEPOSITION:

“How many massages did Jeffrey receive on average in a given day?”

“Three a day,” she said.

“He explained to me that, in his opinion, he needed to have three orgasms a day. It was biological, like eating,” she later added.

Epstein once bragged to Sjoberg’s friend about how he had taken the virginity of a teenage girl lying by his pool, Sjoberg recalled in detail.

“And so I brought her over to the house and he told my friend Rachel that — he said, ‘You see that girl over there laying by the pool?’ She was 19. And he said, ‘I just took her virginity.’ And my friend Rachel was mortified,” she said.

In addition, Epstein’s call logs from 2004-05 were unsealed and they feature names such as magician David Copperfield, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, billionaire Les Wexner and deceased model scout Jean-Luc Brunel.

EPSTEIN CALL LOGS:

The latest batch of court documents contain further information about Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate and its employees.

Banasiak’s deposition revealed an effort by Polish model and co-conspirator Adriana Ross to get computers quickly removed from Epstein’s Palm Beach residence.

“I got the phone call from her that there would be — I don’t know what time it was — in the house in certain time and they would pick up those computers,” she said.

More Jeffrey Epstein documents have been unsealed – Adriana Ross (John Doe) removed computers from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion before the FBI could search the premises. Thread. pic.twitter.com/ItWPx5ZMGV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

The Friday release comes after famous figures such as former President Bill Clinton, disgraced Prince Andrew, pop legend Michael Jackson, physicist Stephen Hawking and business mogul Thomas Pritzker were named in prior rounds of documents. (RELATED: Model Who Jumped To Her Death Flew ‘Lolita Express’ To Epstein’s Island, Docs Reveal)

The files contain graphic details of how Epstein lured underage girls into his orbit and sexually abused them at his estates. A convicted pedophile, the disgraced financier died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The court documents are related to a defamation lawsuit filed by prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Epstein’s imprisoned partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

More documents are expected to be released in the coming days.