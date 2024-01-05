Model Who Jumped To Her Death Flew ‘Lolita Express’ To Epstein’s Island, Docs Reveal

A famous model who jumped off a building to her death flew on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet to his infamous island two years earlier, court documents reveal.

Ruslana Korshunova was 18 years old when she traveled on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” to his Little St. James Island on June 7, 2006, weeks before Epstein was arrested and later convicted for sex crimes in Florida, according to court documents first reported by the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Allegedly Threatened Vanity Fair Over Coverage Of Jeffrey Epstein)

READ THE EMAILS:

“I think it’s a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her,” attorney Brad Edwards emailed well-known Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in May 2011. He included in the email a Newsweek story looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

“I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends,” Giuffre replied. “I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there,” she added.

Korshunova died at 20 by cutting a hole in construction mesh covering her ninth floor balcony and plunging to her death, the New York Post reported at the time. A high-profile model born in Kazakhstan to Russian parents, she struggled with work-life balance and her love life prior to her death, the outlet reported.

The second tranche of Epstein documents came out Thursday night in connection with litigation between Giuffre and Epstein’s imprisoned partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Her attorney told NewsNation Wednesday she has “nothing to say” about Epstein or the documents.

Korshunova’s name appears on flight logs that were previously released as part of the civil litigation, the Daily Mail reported. Clinton and former President Donald Trump also appear on Epstein’s flight logs, however neither appears to have flown to Epstein’s Little St. James island, according to the New York Post.

The first set of Epstein documents was unsealed Wednesday night and featured former President Bill Clinton, disgraced Prince Andrew, pop music legend Michael Jackson, physicist Stephen Hawking, business magnate Tom Pritzker and other notable names.

Epstein died in August 2019 as he faced federal sex trafficking charges. Cameras did not record his death inside of a New York City jail facility. Authorities have ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

More Epstein documents are expected to be released in the coming days.