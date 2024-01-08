Jennifer Aniston Brings Back Hairstyle From Iconic 90s Show ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston stunned fans by bringing back her signature ’90s hairstyle from “Friends” at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The 54-year-old actress gave fans a welcome dose of nostalgia by reviving the same haircut that she first popularized while starring in the iconic show. Aniston’s haircut was affectionately named after her character, and is commonly referred to as “The Rachel.” The voluminous shoulder-length haircut is distinctly accented with several intentional layers framing the face and turning outward at the ends.

At the height of her fame, “Friends” fans across the globe rushed to their local salons, asking for “The Rachel” hairstyle. It became so popular, and the show itself had such an impact on pop culture, that hairdressers all over the world are familiar with the reference.

“The Rachel” was created by Aniston’s friend, hairstylist to the stars, Chris McMillan.

Aniston’s nod to her signature style was the perfect match to her black Dolce & Gabbana dress. The strapless dress featured a fitted bodice and skirt with a hint of sparkle. She let her signature style do the talking by minimizing her jewelry and using natural earth tones in her makeup.

The famous actress wore her hair loosely strewn across her face in a playful, casual, yet perfectly styled fashion that teased her face with every movement she made.

Aniston stunned on the red carpet and the cameras panned to her frequently throughout the awards show. She previously earned five career Golden Globe nominations.

Aniston took home an award for her role on “Friends” in 2003.