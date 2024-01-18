Biden Offers One-Word Response To Question About ‘March For Life’

President Joe Biden offered a one-word response Thursday to a reporter’s question about the annual March for Life event.

A reporter asked if Biden had a message to the pro-lifers attending the March for Life, which is set to take place Friday in Washington D.C.

“Tomorrow is the March for Life in Washington D.C.,” a reporter said.

“I know that,” Biden replied.

“What’s your message to those attending?” the reporter continued.

“March,” Biden replied.

Biden has been a staunch opponent to the pro-life movement throughout his presidency and condemned the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Roe v. Wade ruled that a woman had a constitutional right to an abortion up to the point of viability, which is believed to begin around 22 to 24 weeks gestation. The Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which returned abortion regulation to the states. (RELATED: Pope Francis Says It Is ‘Incoherence’ That Biden Calls Himself A Catholic And Supports Abortion)

The president has repeatedly promised to codify Roe v. Wade into law and promised for the codification to be the first piece of legislation sent through Congress if Democrats won the House after the 2022 midterm elections. In response to a proposed 15-week abortion ban, he further pledged to veto any federal abortion restriction in the event that it reaches his desk.

He also signed an executive order directing Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra “to consider” having Medicaid fund the cost of a woman intending to cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to say at what point the administration believes an abortion should be restricted or banned.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s likely contender in the 2024 general presidential election, became the first president in U.S. history to speak in person at the March for Life in January 2020.

