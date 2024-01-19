Cry Laughing As These Absolute Softies Moan About Sean Strickland’s Masculinity

A video went viral Friday of a radio producer having an iconic pansy-ass meltdown over UFC champion Sean Strickland being one of the very few alpha males left on Earth.

For those who don’t know, Strickland went viral on Thursday night for ripping apart Canada’s disgusting political elite, their behavior towards citizens, and the corrupt press who allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to obliterate any sense of freedom left north of the border. He also turned on those who push children into irreversible gender treatments, and expose them to sexual activity.

His eruption was sweary, scary, and … damn, I’ll say it. It was sexy. (RELATED: Take Paige Spirinac’s Straight Man Test — If You Fail, You Passed)

There is nothing sexier than a powerful man defending his right to freedom against tyranny, particularly when it comes to protecting children. And there’s nothing less sexy than the radio producer for the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” Michael Ryan Ruiz, who had the wettest meltdown I’ve ever seen over Strickland’s perspective. Le Batard himself chimed in a little, but Ruiz really lost his mind. I had no idea that God made men this soft.

In absolutely magical hypocrisy, Ruiz said that Strickland’s behavior was “bullshit,” and that Disney should enforce some kind of “punitive measure” on him.

“That is bullsh*t that we allow that…What are we doing?…I challenge ESPN to make a public statement about this.…are you a chicken sh*t?…this is revolting…” – @MichaelRyanRuiz reacts to UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland’s comments on the LGBT Community. 📺… pic.twitter.com/3Cd1dZjNYG — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 18, 2024

Ruiz was fully disgusted by Strickland’s hilarious t-shirt, which read: “Women, go back in the kitchen.” Apparently, this t-shirt is “hatred of 40 years ago.” Ruiz went on to call Strickland’s perspective a form of “violent hatred,” which is a pretty steep grasp considering Strickland’s job is to be actually violent. His words are extremely tame by comparison. (RELATED: Dear Kay: What Happened To Real Men? Are There Any Left?)

Ruiz called on ESPN to make a public statement on Strickland’s “behavior,” which would probably destroy their brand altogether. “That kind of hate is going over their airways, the Walt Disney Company!” Ruiz cried, seemingly flabbergasted that Disney would ever do something so untoward. He went on, calling ESPN “chickenshit” for allowing Strickland to speak his mind at a press conference.

But, listen, we all know who the chickenshit is in this situation. There’s one man — Strickland — who screamed at the government for their treatment of citizens, and then he made some brash jokes (which he said he would when the presser started). And there’s another “man” — who is having a toddler-style temper tantrum at Disney to censor, what? Jokes he doesn’t understand? (RELATED: Men, If You Don’t Fit This Incredibly Specific Description, You’re Not Really A Man)

Ruiz is the chickenshit, in my opinion. Perhaps he should stop focusing on mean words and billion-dollar companies, and look a little deeper into the globalist elite and government overreach that Strickland was talking about. Or perhaps he can dig into how so-called “gender care” is actually just the sterilization and mutilation of children.

Just remember y’all: soft men make hard times, so we need some hard men to get things back on track. Which side are you on? Ruiz’s soft side, or the side of the true alpha males?