EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Defund World Economic Forum

A group of House Republicans, led by Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, introduced legislation Thursday to defund the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which is titled the Defund Davos Act. The legislation would specifically block the State Department, USAID, and any other federal agency from providing funding to the (WEF). The U.S. has spent millions on the WEF over the years, something Perry and other GOP lawmakers say needs to end.

“Forcing American Taxpayers to fund annual ski trips for insular, global elitists is absurd – not to mention reprehensible,” Perry told the Caller before introducing the bill. “The World Economic Forum doesn’t deserve one cent of American funding, and it’s past time we defund Davos.” (RELATED: World Economic Forum Shies Away From Key Left-Wing Buzzwords — There’s Just One Problem)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The wealthy WEF globalists should not receive Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, an original cosponsor of the legislation, said in a statement. “The Defund Davos Act would ensure that U.S. tax dollars are not funding the World Economic Forum and their reset on our way of life. I thank Congressman Perry for leading this important effort.” (RELATED: ‘Laughable’: Heritage Foundation Leader Bashes World Economic Forum During Davos Event)

Perry was also joined by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, and Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale as cosponsors.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts directly called out the attendees at his WEF panel Thursday, arguing that future Republican administrations would need to outright reject all policies that are cooked up at Davos.

“The very reason I’m here at Davos, is to explain to many people in this room and who are watching, with all due respect – nothing personal – that you are part of the problem,” Roberts explained. “Political elites tell the average people … that the reality is ‘x,’ when in fact, reality is ‘y.'”

Watch JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at Davos admit Trump was right about key issues:

“I don’t like how Trump said things, but he wasn’t wrong about those critical issues. That’s why they’re voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens,” says @JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. “I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden’s campaign.” pic.twitter.com/WKnDjBvefO — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 17, 2024

Watch Argentina President Javier Milei attack socialists at Davos: