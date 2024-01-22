Editorial

Want To Take 52 Special Ladies On The Best Date Of Their Lives (Or The Same Lady 52 Times)? Applebee’s Has You Covered

An Applebee's restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped the stock climb more than 4 percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is a friggin’ deal! A deal I’m taking advantage of!

Applebee’s is looking to make date nights cool again, offering a limited amount of $200 “date night” subscriptions for 52 weekly, well, dates.

The passes went on sale Monday and allow subscribers to get $30 worth of food and drinks on the house every week on a date night. The passes last a whole year — Feb. 1-Jan. 31 2025 — with the only downside of this entire deal being that alcoholic beverages aren’t covered. (RELATED: Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands)

The card is valued at over $1,500, and if subscribers squeezed out as much as they could out of the deal, they could save around $1,360 in a year — this would require subscribers to use their pass every single week in the year.

Unfortunately, this sweet deal isn’t available at 16 Applebee’s locations throughout the United States, which features spots in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, among others.

Sweet deal, who doesn’t love Applebee’s?

Except it looks like they’re a bunch of scam artists:

I’m willing to bet these fools weren’t even selling these alleged date night passes. I knew that ish sounded too good to be true. They were probably just looking for free publicity, and well, they got it by pissing off America.

FUNK YOU, APPLEBEE’S. Take this blog and shove it where the sun don’t shine.