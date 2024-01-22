Want To Take 52 Special Ladies On The Best Date Of Their Lives (Or The Same Lady 52 Times)? Applebee’s Has You Covered

This is a friggin’ deal! A deal I’m taking advantage of!

Applebee’s is looking to make date nights cool again, offering a limited amount of $200 “date night” subscriptions for 52 weekly, well, dates.

The passes went on sale Monday and allow subscribers to get $30 worth of food and drinks on the house every week on a date night. The passes last a whole year — Feb. 1-Jan. 31 2025 — with the only downside of this entire deal being that alcoholic beverages aren’t covered. (RELATED: Absolute Hero At Buccaneers-Lions Playoff Game Brandishes Three-Foot Tall Sandwich In The Stands)

The card is valued at over $1,500, and if subscribers squeezed out as much as they could out of the deal, they could save around $1,360 in a year — this would require subscribers to use their pass every single week in the year.

Unfortunately, this sweet deal isn’t available at 16 Applebee’s locations throughout the United States, which features spots in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, among others.

Sweet deal, who doesn’t love Applebee’s?

Except it looks like they’re a bunch of scam artists:

Wtf @Applebees so your website crashes and then 2 minutes later this is sold out?? Is this a joke?? I was waiting exactly at 11 AM. This is bs man. pic.twitter.com/2hzZepSXtm — Jonathan Jarrell (@Jarrell_JD) January 22, 2024

Applebees finessed everybody and used the Date Night Pass for free social media publicity pic.twitter.com/OT6miR2xHA — Professional Tourist 🧭 (@ProTouristJay) January 22, 2024

Marketing Professor: “This is a fickle industry, Bud Light managed to piss off my entire primary demographic by choosing the wrong spokesperson and running a series of ads.”@Applebees: “Hold my Bud Light…”#ApplebeeScam #DateNightPass pic.twitter.com/j6eP72pJoO — ⚫️ (@quibbler) January 22, 2024

I’m willing to bet these fools weren’t even selling these alleged date night passes. I knew that ish sounded too good to be true. They were probably just looking for free publicity, and well, they got it by pissing off America.

FUNK YOU, APPLEBEE’S. Take this blog and shove it where the sun don’t shine.