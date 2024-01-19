We Caught Up With Coach Harbaugh At A Pro-Life March. Here’s What The National Champ Had To Say

The Daily Caller News Foundation caught up with Jim Harbaugh, the head football coach at the University of Michigan, during a large pro-life march in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Harbaugh, fresh off his first national championship and rumored to be in the mix for an NFL coaching job, attended the 2024 March for Life rally in the nation’s capital, joining tens of thousands of fellow Americans to support the pro-life movement. The DCNF caught up with Harbaugh at the rally as snowflakes fell around the demonstrators amassed at the National Mall.(RELATED: University Of Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Comes To Officer’s Aid, Helps Clear Tree Out Of Road)

After congratulating him for his team’s convincing victory in the national championship game earlier in January, the DCNF asked Harbaugh about what the pro-life cause means to him.

“You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life,” Harbaugh told the DCNF. “This is a great day for a march. It’s a great day for the sanctity of life, and football weather. Let’s make it a great day.”

Harbaugh later went on stage to address the assembled demonstrators and introduce Benjamin Watson, a former NFL player and supporter of the pro-life cause who gave a speech of his own at the rally.

He told the DCNF that there are numerous pro-life players on his championship winning squad as well.

Harbaugh, a Catholic, has long been a staunch supporter of the pro-life cause, sharing his belief “in having the courage to let the unborn be born” at the 2022 Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction in Plymouth, Michigan.

Back in 2017, Harbaugh and his team visited Rome, where they made a stop at the Vatican. Harbaugh met Pope Francis, gifting him a Michigan football helmet and a pair of custom Jordan sneakers, according to ESPN.

“If I accomplish nothing more in my life, if I go right now, I’ll be going out a blessed man,” Harbaugh told ESPN after meeting the Pope in St. Peter’s Square.

Harbaugh has stated in the past that if one of his players is to become the father for a baby that he cannot or does not want to care for, he and his wife are willing to take the child in and raise it as though it were their own. The same offer stands for female staff members working for his football teams as well.

