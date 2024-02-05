Morgan Wallen Hits #1 On Billboard, Breaking Huge Genre Record After Grammys Snub

Country music icon Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” returned to the top spot on Billboards’ 200 album chart Sunday, the same day he was snubbed from the Grammy Awards.

Wallen’s surprise 36-track album has officially spent 18 nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 album chart, tying with Garth Brooks‘ “Ropin’ the Wind,” which also logged 18 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 back in 1991 – 1992, Billboard wrote Sunday. Despite being snubbed from the Grammy Awards, Wallen’s fans ensured the album earned 66,000 album units in the week ending February 1.

Morgan Wallen Wrote Almost 40% Of The Most Successful Songs Of 2023 https://t.co/7gPPtwSEEp via @dailycaller — Woodrow Williams (@Woodrow17165268) December 29, 2023

The timing of the win is simply magical. Back in November, when the Grammy Award nominations for 2024 were released, Wallen was nowhere to be seen. When asked about the snub, Grammys leader Harvey Mason Jr., who no one has ever heard of but he’s a musician, spewed a hot pile of corporate music industry vomit that didn’t mention Wallen by name. Instead, he focused on how the Grammy’s nominations are “subjective” and evidently don’t take into account that Wallen was the top-selling music artist of 2023.

In harsh contrast, the 2024 People’s Choice Awards nominated Wallen for five different awards, including “Male Artist,” “Male Country Artist” and “The Album.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Rages As Panacea Records Drops His Unreleased Tracks In Revolting Money-Grab)

While we’re barely a full month into 2024, Wallen sure doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He’s teased a couple of new songs. He’s revealed a handful of side projects, including brand collaborations and a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. And the best part is that he doesn’t have to put on an ugly suit and go swimming with the slugs of Hollywood to reap the rewards of his brilliant talent.