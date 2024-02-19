The Drama Is Real! Justin Fields Unfollows Chicago Bears On Instagram Amid Mass NFL Draft Speculation

Uh oh … what is this that we have in the Windy City?

Justin Fields — the quarterback for the Chicago Bears — has unfollowed the franchise on Instagram, triggering an even deeper conversation about whether or not Fields will be involved in the team’s future.

Reports are circulating that the Bears have options at the quarterback position, weighing what’s the better one between keeping Fields as their starter or taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. And right now, the current projections have USC QB Caleb Williams being that guy. (RELATED: ‘Be A Man! Slap Me!’: Jets’ Breece Hall Nearly Brawls It Out With Autograph-Seeker In Newark Airport)

Hmm … what does Justin know that we don’t?

What’s even more interesting about the timing is that Fields had a career-year in the 2023 season. In passing yards, he hit a career-high with a tally of 2,562, while hitting another career-high with a 61.4 completion percentage. Fields also recorded 642 yards on the ground while punching in four touchdowns. In total, he had 20 TDs.

Justin Fields no longer follows the Chicago Bears on Instagram. — Dave (@dave_bfr) February 20, 2024

Personally, I feel like the Chicago Bears are completely mishandling the Justin Fields situation.

Despite the fact they gave him complete crap to work with, the dude still put up some solid numbers in 2023. And now they want to point the blame at him and believe that Caleb Williams is gonna be their savior? Ha!

We’re talking about the same guy who couldn’t win at USC with an incredible amount of talent around him.

I don’t blame Justin Fields for saying screw the Bears … I’d want out too.