Travis And Jason Kelce Break Their Silence On The Chiefs Parade Shooting

Travis and Jason Kelce broke their silence on the Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting in a social media post that teases an upcoming episode of their podcast.

“It didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first,” Travis said in a clip posted Monday that previewed the upcoming episode. “Attention 92%ers, we have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday, but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first,” Travis said on the “New Heights” podcast.

Before airing our pre-taped episode on Wednesday, Jason and Travis wanted the 92%ers and Chiefs Kingdom to hear from them directly after the tragic events at the Chiefs parade If you’d like to support #ChiefsKingdom you can find more information here: https://t.co/22z7my0o8G pic.twitter.com/qhYxWiezDq — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 19, 2024

The pre-recorded episode will feature guests Chris Long and Beau Allen, and will spotlight a conversation about the shooting at the Super Bowl parade that left Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead and 22 people injured.

The NFL stars released a heartfelt message to their listeners.

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community,” Jason said.

He went on to thank those that leapt into action when it mattered most.

“It’s unfortunate, and deeply tragic the events that occurred. So we want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene, and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

Travis notified fans they could help by donating to the fund set up to support the victims and their families. He noted aid would also be directed to violence prevention, mental health services, and the first responders in need of support after responding to the tragedy.

“One of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is the wonderful community out there — the 92%ers — everybody that watches this show,” Travis said.

"One of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is the wonderful community out there — the 92%ers — everybody that watches this show," Travis said.

"We're still figuring out a way for us to be involved. Obviously, you can donate to these links right now, but we plan on doing something in the future," he said.

“We’re trying to get that situated right now. [We] have some ideas, but just make sure you’re following, and we’ll be telling you guys ways that we’re trying to get involved,” Jason said.