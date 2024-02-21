Sylvester Stallone Reflects On Doing His Own Stunts After Seven Major Operations

Sylvester Stallone shared the aftermath of doing his stunts during the second season opener of “The Family Stallone.”

The action star revealed that he’s had several operations after a stunt mishap on the set of “The Expendables.” The incident, involving a tackle by WWE icon Steve Austin, resulted in severe injuries for Stallone, including dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck, according to Variety. These injuries have necessitated multiple back surgeries, with Stallone undergoing his seventh operation to address the ongoing issues.

Reflecting on the incident, the “Rocky” star expressed regret over his decision to perform his stunts. “I did stupid stuff,” the actor said, Variety reported. “I was directing ‘Expendables’ and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang. Steve knew. I never recovered from [‘Expendables’]. After that film, it was never physically the same. So I warn people, ‘Don’t do your own stunts.’ ” (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Wants Ryan Gosling To Be The Next Rambo)

The emotional toll of Stallone’s injuries extends beyond the actor himself, the outlet stated. His wife, Jennifer Flavin, described the actor’s struggles. “He doesn’t like people to know he’s had so many back surgeries … I hope this is the one to help him live a more comfortable life.”

Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet also shared how it affected their family and recounted the constant pain her father endured throughout her childhood. “It’s really hard to see my father go through yet another painful operation,” Stallone’s daughter Scarlet said during the episode, according to Variety. “My whole childhood, he was in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present, but I couldn’t imagine every waking moment you are just hurting.”