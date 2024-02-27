Women Claim They Love The ‘Babygirl’ Vibe And Wonder Why They Cant Get A Man

A report published Tuesday claimed that women love the “babygirl” vibe, so it’s no wonder they can’t get a real man.

Apparently the term “babygirl” is only applicable to men who are “sweet, charming, a bit bashful, and seemingly in touch with their feminine side, ready to talk about their feelings or carry a purse to brunch at any point,” according to the New York Post. And ladies, if this is your type of man, I hope you’re ready for a lifetime of disappointment and cringe. Also, you might have a thing for gay men.

Examples of “babygirl” boys include actors Jacob Elordi, Pedro Pascal and Timothee Chalamet, none of whom look like they could do anything useful that real men can do, but their faces are very symmetrical. So, if you’re superficial AF and probably as equally useless as these three, you might be a “babygirl” gal.

It’s really sad that young people, particularly Gen Z, think that “babygirl” is a compliment, according to Today. Surely this terminology is just a positive spin on the Millennial “fuck boy”? This same demographic of “sweet, charming” (sociopathic, sex-obsessed losers with mummy issues) boys are always ready to “talk about their feelings” but they are about as useful as a chocolate brake disc when it comes to living in the real world.

And since when is a man carrying a purse a “solution” to toxic masculinity? Is there literally anything more toxic than a man who doesn’t actually act like a man and expects women to be okay with them being softies? Women give birth to babies, we don’t need to date them.

Listen ladies, there is a big difference between dating a man who isn’t scared of his feelings, and dating a man who wears sequins, a purse, maybe more make-up than you and acts like a freaking drama queen (eg: all male actors, as far as my lived experience goes). (RELATED: Ignore The Redpill Morons — Real Men Don’t Want To Date Useless Bimbos)

If you’re one of the many, many, many single girls out there today, I beg you to bail on boys like this and find yourself someone with a blue collar job, rough hands and a sense of self-worth. It might take a minute for him to open up, but it’ll be the best thing ever when he does.