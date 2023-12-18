Young Americans Want To Change The World But Are Literally Too Anxious To Order At Restaurants

A series of studies conducted throughout 2023 showed young Americans are as useless at eating as they are at almost everything else they turn their hands to.

More than 30% of Gen Z claim they are incapable of making decisions about what to eat when dining out and often are “too nervous” to order food, a study conducted by a British chain “restaurant” (you can’t call Prezzo a restaurant since their food tastes like bits of damp cardboard, but okay) found, according to Fortune.

Gen Z makes up most of the generation born between the late 1990s and 2012, Britannica noted. Most of the outlets covering the study suggest COVID-19 and lockdowns stunted these kids’ social development, leading to their uselessness in public settings.

But, let’s be honest, that’s BS. Kids raised by their phones and iPads are incapable of ordering food at restaurants because their parents didn’t bother to raise them properly. These are the same idiot children who don’t know who did 9/11 but think they’re smart enough to save the world. (RELATED: Gen Z Women Are Totally Against Kids Getting Tattoos, But Are Fine With Puberty Blockers)

Let me put it plainly: If you are incapable of ordering food at a restaurant, get your act together now. You are not a successful person, and you never will be if you keep acting like a weird little child. How embarrassing for you, and how shameful for your parents