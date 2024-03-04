WOOO DOGGIE: Over 10,000 Players Have Opted In To New College Football Video Game And Hot Damn Will This Game Be Epic

Over 10,000 college athletes have opted in to participate in EA Sports College Football 25 through a name, image and likeness deal (NIL), EA Sports announced on Twitter.

The company is offering every player that opts in $600 and a free copy of the game through an NIL deal, according to ESPN.

“In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying ‘yes’ every hour. We’re excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer,” Daryl Holt, a senior vice president with EA Sports, told ESPN.

The 10,000 number reportedly puts EA at 87% of the way to their ultimate goal of filling every team with 85-man rosters, per ESPN.



Some of the massive stars that have chosen to opt-in include Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, according to ESPN.

Mark my words … I am going to take Appalachian State to the National Championship every year. (RELATED: Insane Locker Room Fight Video Makes Me Wonder If School Secretly Suspended Star Guard)

I can’t friggin wait for this game. The NCAA games were a huge part of my childhood. I still vividly remember starting multiple fights with my childhood friends over refusing to use any other team but Texas in NCAA 2006 so I could just run around with Vince Young all day.

This game is going to introduce a whole new generation of gamers to the beautiful world of college football. Running around with Shedeur Sanders. Smashing through defenses with Quinshon Judkins. Some kids will be making childhood memories that will last the rest of their lives thanks to this game.